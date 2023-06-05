BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 172,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,238,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

About Ballard Power Systems

Get Rating

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

