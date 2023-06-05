BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 279,958 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 60,194 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

