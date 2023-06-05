BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,861 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.