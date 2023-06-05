BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 2,580 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after buying an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,234,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

AZPN stock opened at $165.50 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.40 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aspen Technology

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.