BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

