BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.