BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after buying an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,243.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 1,543,202 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

