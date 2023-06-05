BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

