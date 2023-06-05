BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dropbox by 46.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.68 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,622 shares of company stock worth $4,079,055. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

