BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.84 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

