BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

EXK opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

