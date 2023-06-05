BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $354,000 Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 3.8 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

