BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $369,000 Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,539,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

