BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $465,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

