BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $590,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

