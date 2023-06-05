BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,579 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $131.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.