BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $4,897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 94.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 1,047,461 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 991,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.4 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

NYSE IAG opened at $2.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

