BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,348 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

