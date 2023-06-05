BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.