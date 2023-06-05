BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

