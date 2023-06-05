BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

