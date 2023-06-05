BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 451,584 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

