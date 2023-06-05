BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

