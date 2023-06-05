BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

