BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.