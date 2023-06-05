BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

HR stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

