BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Roku by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Roku by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Roku by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 90,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.14 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

