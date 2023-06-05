BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,301 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,100 shares of company stock worth $14,073,197. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

