BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,606 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

