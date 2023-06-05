BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,679 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $4,056,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 785,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $15.70 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

