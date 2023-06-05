BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,735 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 53,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

