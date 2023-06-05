BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,845 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $46.68 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

