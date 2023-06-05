BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
