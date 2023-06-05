BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

