BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,731 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

