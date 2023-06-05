BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,758 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Invesco Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.