BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Newell Brands by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.1 %

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

