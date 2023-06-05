BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,570 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

