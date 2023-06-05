BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 645 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $185.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

