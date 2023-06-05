BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,940 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.2 %

SIRI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

