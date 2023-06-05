BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 883 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 689,276 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

