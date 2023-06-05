BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 907 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.