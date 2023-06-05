BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 949 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $128.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $603,162.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,192 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $3,813,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

