BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $387,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,710,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294,540 shares in the company, valued at $72,710,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,389,462 shares of company stock valued at $49,832,836. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.