BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

