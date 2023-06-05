BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

