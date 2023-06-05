Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 1,098,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 613,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 3.1 %

BNL opened at $16.13 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,432 shares of company stock valued at $273,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.