Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of Byrna Technologies worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.43. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

