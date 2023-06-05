Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,282,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 287,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

