Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

