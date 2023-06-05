Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,043,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $82,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $56.07 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

